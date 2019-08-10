University of Houston quarterback ready for 2019 season after 2018 injury

It is no secret D’Eriq King is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but he’s also one of the most slept on.

During the 2018 season, King was responsible for 50 touchdowns and over 3,600 yards. Unfortunately, a knee injury cut his season short. He spent the off-season getting back to 100% and focusing on how to stay healthy in 2019.

“The day after surgery, I just dove in and tried to rehab," King said. "My knee is doing fine, everything is good."

New head coach Dana Holgorsen has talked often this summer about making it a priority for King to protect his body and stay healthy this season. King, who is extremely athletic and used to creating plays with his feet, is working on making this change.

“I’ve been working on sliding the summer," King said. "I’ve never been the sliding type of guy. Just trying to protect myself better."

King has always led by example during his time at the University of Houston. Entering his senior season, his teammates say he’s taken that leadership to a new level.

“Just knowing that he’s always going to deliver," said senior offensive lineman Josh Jones. "And if things break down, he’ll create plays."

The Cougars open their season at Oklahoma on Sept. 1.

