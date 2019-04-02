University of Houston, coach Kelvin Sampson closing in on deal

HOUSTON - Head coach Kelvin Sampson and the University of Houston are closing in on a deal that could be finalized soon, as first reported Monday by KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy.
Sources with knowledge of the discussions told McIlvoy that both sides are working behind the scenes on an agreement.
The last offer made was a week ago for a six-year, $18 million deal.
There is no word on whether those numbers have changed this week.
The source told McIlvoy Monday that the deal could be completed within 48 hours.
McIlvoy first reported Thursday about the term and money of the deal.
That information came two days after the University of Arkansas fired its head coach, Mike Anderson.
Several national media outlets reported Sampson is being considered for the Razorbacks' gig.
