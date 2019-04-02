University of Houston, coach Kelvin Sampson closing in on deal

Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Head coach Kelvin Sampson and the University of Houston are closing in on a deal that could be finalized soon, as first reported Monday by KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions told McIlvoy that both sides are working behind the scenes on an agreement.

The last offer made was a week ago for a six-year, $18 million deal.

There is no word on whether those numbers have changed this week.

The source told McIlvoy Monday that the deal could be completed within 48 hours.

McIlvoy first reported Thursday about the term and money of the deal.

That information came two days after the University of Arkansas fired its head coach, Mike Anderson.

Several national media outlets reported Sampson is being considered for the Razorbacks' gig.

New day Coogs! . my report yesterday below could get finalized today with UH HC Kelvin Sampson. We will keep you updated @KPRC2 @UHCougarMBK @UHouston https://t.co/nVOLCqI3FV — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) April 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.