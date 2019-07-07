United States beats the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title

The United States has beaten the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title.
Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.
Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.
It was Rapinoe's sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England's Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.
