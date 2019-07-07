United States beats the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title

Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with Emily Sonnett of the USA and teammates at full-time after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07,…

The United States has beaten the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final. Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

It was Rapinoe's sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England's Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.



