UIL rules 5-star wide receiver Demond Demas can't play at Tomball this season

HOUSTON - The University Interscholastic League ruled Tuesday that 5-Star wide receiver Demond Demas has been denied playing eligibility at Tomball High School after transferring from North Forest.

He and his family said the transfer was due to safety reasons. North Forest officials have not been on board with Demas’ decision and felt he left for athletic reasons. The UIL Board agreed and made the ruling today.

In 2018 as a junior at North Forest, Demas dominated opponents by catching 50 passes for just over 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Demas is a prize recruit for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M for 2020 and he has been firm since deciding last year that he would join the Aggies program.

With Tuesday's decision, Demas has announced he will stay at Tomball as a student and not return to North Forest. If he changes his mind he could play at North Forest or transfer to a private school or academy.

On Twitter, Demas posted this after the UIL’s decision:

“I wanna thank all the people that have my back and believe in me. I’m NOT going back to North Forest. I’m staying at Tomball High School for the better environment and better academics. I know GOD has better plans for me. #GIGEM"

