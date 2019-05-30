UH to take on Washington State in 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars will take on the Washington State Cougars in the 2019 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game on Sept. 13 at 8:15 p.m.

It's the seventh installment of the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff and the game will be played at NRG Stadium. It will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Houston and Washington State will meet for the fourth time, with Washington State leading the series 2-1.

In 1959, Washington State topped Houston 32-18. In the 1988 Aloha Bowl, Washington State beat UH 24-22. Houston won in 1966, topping Washington State 21-7.

It will be the first game for UH's new head coach, Dana Holgorsen.

Rice will play Texas on Sept. 14 at NRG Stadium and the Texans' first regular-season game will be played against the Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15.

