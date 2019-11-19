UH, Rice basketball clash tonight at Tudor Fieldhouse

Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images

Houston - City bragging rights are on the line tonight as the University of Houston takes on Rice inside Tudor Fieldhouse. The game tips at 7pm.

While the short five- mile drive from the UH campus to Rice's base on South Main is technically considered a road trip for the Cougars, UH Head Coach Kelvin Sampson reminded us Monday they have done these short trips before.

"It's a 5- mile trip for us but remember not long ago before Fertitta Center opened, we had 19 two mile trips," said Sampson referencing UH's former temporary home at Texas Southern.

Tonight the Cougars look to bounce back from their stunning buzzer beating loss to BYU Friday while Rice looks to follow up with their big comeback win over UC-Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Season Records

UH is 1-1. Lost at home to BYU on a buzzer beater last Friday.

Rice is 4-1. Rallied from 22 points down to beat UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday

Series HIstory

UH leads Rice all-time 63-18. Cougars have won last five and six of the last seven matchups.

Rice's last win over UH: January 30, 2013 ( 79-69)

Coogs leaders

Freshman Caleb Mills and Jr. Forward Fabian White average 12 PPG

Sophomore Quentin Grimes (11.5 PPG) and Jr. DeJon Jarreau 10.5 PPG

Owls leaders

Guard Trey Murphy leads Rice with 15.2 PPG

Ako Adams is averaging 9.8 PPG and 3.4 assists

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR UH

Friday at Oregon, 8pm

Tuesday, November 26 host HBU, 7pm

What's ahead for Rice

Friday at MIlwaukee, 1pm

December 7, at Lamar 2pm

