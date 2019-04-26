UH football favorite Ed Oliver reps Houston at NFL draft with 'Be Someone' suit

Ed Oliver at the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennesee on April 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - University of Houston superstar Ed Oliver may be going to the Buffalo Bills, but he made sure to rep the Bayou City through and through at Thursday night NFL draft.

The defensive tackle looked dapper in his suit, but the real stunner was the lining of his jacket.

Oliver took to Twitter to share a photo of the lining, which features multiple images of the iconic “Be Someone” sign in honor of the “greatest place on Earth” - which sadly was recently painted over.

This here is for the greatest place on earth Houston MF Texas #•€ pic.twitter.com/Foe9zDDFTs — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) April 25, 2019

Oliver was the ninth overall pick and has some pretty big shoes to fill.

After 13 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, defensive tackle Kyle Williams retired in 2018 and Oliver will be taking his place

