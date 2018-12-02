Sports

UH Cougars to play Army in Armed Services Bowl in Fort Worth

Getty Images

The University of Houston Cougars will take on Army in the Armed Services Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth. 

Here's a look at the matchup:

Houston (8-4, American) vs. Army (9-2, Independent), Dec. 22

LOCATION

Fort Worth, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Houston: WR Marquez Stevenson, 67 catches, 947 yards, 9 touchdowns.

Army: RB Darnell Woolfolk, 823 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Houston: Cougars scored at least 40 points in 10 games, the most by any team in the country, but lost QB D'Eriq King to season-ending knee injury last month.

Army: Black Knights are on a seven-game win streak entering this week's game against Navy. They'll try to become the first team to win the Armed Services Bowl two years in a row.

LAST TIME

Houston 35, Army 21 (Sept. 19, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

Houston: Third appearance in Armed Services Bowl (1-1), 27th bowl game (11-14-1)

Army: Third appearance in Armed Services Bowl (2-0), eight bowl game (5-2)

