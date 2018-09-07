UH Cougars prepare for home opener against Arizona

HOUSTON - The University of Houston will take on the University of Arizona during the team’s home opener Saturday.

New this year, Cougars fans will have a cool and comfortable place to tailgate. The school is opening the team’s indoor practice facility to fans, calling it the RedZone. Tailgaters who have passes will be able to set up shop in the climate-controlled environment three hours before kickoff.

Tickets for Saturday’s RedZone sold out two weeks ago.

“We have about 3,500 (people) that we’re expecting on Saturday,” UH spokesman Chris Pezman said. “(There will be) lots of interactive areas, different food that we’re going to provide inside that area. We’re really excited about it.”

A rebranded student section called Club Red is also new this season.

Kickoff against the Wildcats of Arizona is set for 11 a.m. at TDECU Stadium.

