UH Cougars hold first practice of fall camp

HOUSTON - The University of Houston Cougars hit the practice fields for the first time this fall, officially kicking off 2018 training camp. UH opens up the regular season on September 1st at Rice.

"Cleaner practice than I thought," said head coach Major Applewhite afterwards. "That doesn't meat it was perfect, but it was clean ... not a lot of balls on the ground, not a lot of busted assignments. There's some good retention from spring."

The Cougars are coming of a 7-5 campaign in 2017 -- Applewhite's first as head coach. UH was picked to second in the American Athletic Conference West Division behind Memphis.

The team worked out in just helmets and shorts Friday, before putting on full pads and hitting one another next week.

