UH beats No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69 for AAC title

CINCINNATI - The Houston Cougars closed out the regular season with a huge 85-69 victory at Cincinnati.

The win gives Houston the outright American Athletic Conference regular season title. The Cougars had not won an outright conference championship since 1984.

Houston raised its record to 29-2, finishing 16-2 in conference play. Senior Corey Davis led the Cougard with a career-high 31 points. Freshman Nate Hinton chipped in his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars are the number one seed for the AAC tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The Cougars' first game will be Friday morning against the winner of the 8th and 9th-seeded teams.

