Tyler White traded to Dodgers for minor league pitcher

Tyler White #13 of the Houston Astros reacts after being hit by a pitch from Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) in the second inning of Game One of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5,…

The Houston Astros announced they have traded infielder Tyler White to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league right-handed pitcher Andre Scrubb.

White was designated for assignment on Friday, after hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI in 71 games for the Astros this season.

He was a 33rd-round pick by the Astros in 2013 and played parts of four seasons from 2016-2019 with Houston, appearing in 245 games.

Scrubb has pitched this season at Double A Tulsa, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games, including two starts. He’s limited his opponents to a .200 batting average and has compiled 56 strikeouts in his 47.2 innings pitched.

Scrubb has pitched four seasons in the Dodgers minor league system and owns a 21-6 lifetime record with a 2.37 ERA, working primarily as a reliever.

Scrubb was originally an eighth-round pick in the 2016 Draft.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.