Tyler White provides heroics as Astros complete sweep of Giants

Tyler White is congratulated by Josh Reddick after White hit a two-run home run against the Giants in the top of the eighth inning at AT&T Park on August 7, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Astros finished off an eight-game road trip by winning six out of eight, thanks to a stellar bullpen and late-inning heroics in San Francisco.

The bullpen didn’t allow an earned run in over 20 innings of work on the road trip.

The Astros closed out a two-game sweep of the Giants on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to Tyler White’s go-ahead and eventual game-winning two-run homer, helping Houston secure a 2-1 win and its 73rd victory of the season.

On Monday night, the Astros rallied in the ninth inning. While trailing 1-0, Marwin Gonzalez belted a three-run home run, leading Houston to a 3-1 victory.

The Astros return home on Thursday to open a homestand against the Seattle Mariners.

Justin Verlander will get the start at Minute Maid Park in the first game of that series.

