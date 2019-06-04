2 Houston area pitchers picked in first night of MLB draft

The first night of the Major League Baseball draft is in the books and it was a big night for several including Cy Ranch pitcher J.J. Goss and St. Thomas High School Pitcher Josh Wolf.

SECAUCUS, N.J. - The first night of the Major League Baseball draft is in the books and it was a big night for several including Cy Ranch pitcher J.J. Goss and St. Thomas High School pitcher Josh Wolf.

J.J. Goss

Goss was taken in the second round, 36th overall, by the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I’m overpowered with joy to get this opportunity. Let’s go, Rays,” Goss said after his selection. “I love the support group and all along they have been my rock.”



“It’s been my dream growing up as a kid watching all the major league players. It’s always been a dream of mine,” added Goss.

Goss, who helped lead the Mustangs to the Regional Semi-Finals, was a projected late first round to second round selection.

His teammate and fellow pitcher Matt Thompson was taken 45th overall in the second round by the Chicago White Sox.

KPRC Channel 2 Sports was invited to join the Goss family and friends watch party at the Hunter Pence Academy.

Josh Wolf

Wolf, who had signed with Texas A&M, was taken in the second round by the New York Mets, going 53rd overall in the 2019 draft.

“All the years of hard work -- it has come to this,” said Wolf. “It’s an amazing feeling and couldn’t have gone to a better organization like the Mets and a city like New York to start my pro career,” said Wolf.

KPRC Channel 2 Sports caught up with Wolf and his family Monday night after he got the call from the Mets.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.