TSU football announces new members signed on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - Optimism is sky-high at Texas Southern University under the leadership of new head football coach Clarence McKinney.

On Wednesday, McKinney announced more of his new class on the heels of the December signing period for TSU.

“We think this is a foundation to many years of great football here at Texas Southern,” said McKinney at a news conference on campus. “We are really excited about this class. We have around 20 guys, and a third of those are already on campus and getting started to build our championship program.”

“We wanted to shore up (the) offensive line. We signed four guys, three high school kids and a junior college tackle. We wanted to shore that first. Then our next focus was at quarterback position. We have one QB here on campus and got two more in a transfer and a high school kid," McKinney said.

