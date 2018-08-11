Training camp update from first open practice in Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans held the first day of training camp back in Houston on Saturday morning, following two weeks worth of practices at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Fans lined the practice field and held up signs supporting their team. Players spent some time with the fans after practices signing autographs and even taking a few selfies.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and anchor/reporter Adam Wexler were at practice and provide this video recap.

