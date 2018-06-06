Top recruit, St. Pius QB Gunnell commits to Arizona

One of the top high school quarterbacks in the country, St. Pius star Grant Gunnell made his decision on where he'll head to school after his upcoming senior season.

Gunnell tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he's committed to the University of Arizona. Gunnell had previously committed to Texas A&M as junior, but that was before the Aggies and head coach Kevin Sumlin parted ways.

Sumlin re-surfaced this offseason as the new head coach at Arizona and after months of speculation on what Gunnell's new decision would be, he and Gunnell are once again set to be together on the college gridiron.

Gunnell just finished up work at the exclusive invitation-only Elite-11 QB camp with 24 of the top high school quarterbacks in the country.

He threw for over 60 touchdown passes in each of the last two season with the Panthers and was regarded as one of the 1op 100 recruits in the nation by most recruiting services.

