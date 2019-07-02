Top 5 questions as Texans inch closer to training camp

HOUSTON - The countdown is officially on. Are you ready for some football? Of course, you are.

This is Texas, where football is in the news pretty close to year round.

The Texans have remained in the news for all the wrong reasons lately since CEO Cal McNair pulled the plug on General Manager Brian Gaine. Gaine was fired, a statement was made, the pursuit of New England’s Nick Caserio began and quickly ended when the Patriots delivered tampering charges.

Where do we stand today?

There is nothing new on the GM front and I firmly believe they will go without a GM this upcoming season and then rethink where to go after the season. Caserio’s contract expires, so they could very well reengage in landing him.

Meanwhile, the football business on the field intensifies starting July 25 at the Methodist Training Center, when training camp returns to Houston after two years of camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Where does this Texans team stand entering the new season and how do they compare to the much improved AFC South?

Can the Texans contend to win the division title or are the Colts too high powered?

The Colts are the favorite, while Jacksonville will be a threat as well, so it’s anyone’s guess in the AFC South.

This we know: The Texans still have issues to resolve and questions to be answered during camp and the preseason.

Houston Chronicle writer Aaron Wilson joined me and Lainie Fritz on Sports Sunday to break down the top five questions the Texans face as they enter training camp later this month.

Texans' Top 5 questions entering training camp, according to Wilson:

Leadership structure Offensive line Secondary Health of players Jadeveon Clowney’s status

