Tony Kemp throws plastic tray in air during celebration, quickly realizes it was a bad move

HOUSTON - Tony Kemp and the rest of the Houston Astros were ecstatic when Tyler White hit a walkoff homer in Wednesday's game against the A's.

The win secured the series win for Houston and also bumped the team's lead to two and a half games in the American League West Division.

As White was rounding third base, the team awaited him at home, ready to celebrate.

As Lance McCullers Jr. poured the ice water, Kemp emptied a plastic tray of gum into the air, adding a sweet touch to the happiness.

What he decided to do next forced him to test his reaction timing.

After tossing the gum in the air, he tossed the plastic tray towards the huddle of Astros players mobbing White at the plate, but when Kemp saw the tray was heading for Justin Verlander's head, he had to act quick.

He leapt and swatted the tray away, knocking it harmlessly to the ground and the celebration continued without a hiccup. Here's a look at Kemp's and Verlander's reactions on Twitter:

Life flashed before my eyes when I saw the container heading for @JustinVerlander’s head #SwatTeam https://t.co/SvDP0MzwP0 — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) August 29, 2018

???? Mutombo blocked your own shot. ??no??no??no https://t.co/sgK6Vmyjfp — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.