Tickets for Astros' ALDS games at Minute Maid sell out in less than 30 minutes

An exterior view of the stadium is seen prior to the start of the game between the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park on April 21, 2013 in Houston.

HOUSTON - Tickets for all of the American League Division Series games that will be played at Minute Main Park sold out in less than 30 minutes Friday.

The Houston Astros will start their best-of-five series against the Cleveland Indians on Oct. 5 at the Juice Box. They’ll also host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 5 at Minute Maid Park.

Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. According to Dena Propis, spokeswoman for the team, tickets for the first two games sold out in five minutes. She said tickets for Game 5 were sold out by 9:30 a.m.

Propis said the breathless ALDS ticket sales come on the heels of record sales of Astros regular season tickets.



