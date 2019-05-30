'Thoughts and prayers': What Astros are saying about girl injured by foul ball

HOUSTON - After a young girl was hit by a foul ball during the Houston Astros game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, Astros players spoke about the incident.

During the fourth inning, a foul ball hit by Chicago outfielder Albert Almora Jr. off Astros pitcher Wade Miley went screaming over the visitor's dugout past the protective netting, striking the child.

Almora was visibly shaken up after the incident. He crouched to his knees and held his head in his hands.

The child received treatment at the stadium and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

She was alert and conscious, according to reports.

Here's what they said post-game:

A.J. Hinch

"Thoughts and prayers are with that family. It's an emotional time when every player and every coach and everybody in the organization, we see it and we hope everything goes OK."

Wade Miley

"You never want to see anything like that. Thoughts and prayers are with the family, with the little girl. It's tough to watch. For Almora. For myself. For everyone involved. You never want to see that happen to anybody."

"What if the ball hits the roof and bounces back and hits her? I mean, the netting is good behind the dugout. Sure, you can extend it, but I don't necessarily think we need to talk too much about it."

Tony Kemp

"That was definitely tough to watch and you hate to see it and you definitely can feel what Almora's feeling. He definitely took it to heart. Thoughts and prayers out to that family. It's definitely tough to see that. Hopefully next time that kid will have some protection from the parents."

Collin McHugh

"The adjustments they've made in the last couple years, obviously it's helped a lot with respect to foul balls and balls flying into the stands, but tonight's hard. It's hard to watch. It's hard to see. As a father myself -- and we have a lot of parents in this room -- our hearts are with the family and with the little girl. Obviously, you hate to see something like that happen. As far as players go, obviously safety is a paramount concern for us -- both our safety and the safety of the fans and families that are coming to watch us. Obviously, it's up to Major League Baseball to make those adjustments. Like I've said, we've seen the adjustments we've made the last few years and I think anything to protect our game and the people who come out to watch our game and support us is huge."

The team:

“The young fan that was struck by a foul ball during tonight’s game was taken to the hospital. We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

