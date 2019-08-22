This why Justin Verlander says he wouldn't allow a Detroit reporter to attend his media session

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Minute Maid Park on July 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - "Unethical behavior in the past," is the reason Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander gave for not speaking with a Detroit Free Press reporter after Wednesday's game.

The Free Press reported that its beat reporter, who had covered the Tigers when Verlander played for them, was not allowed to attend the pitcher's media session after Wednesday's game.

This is what Verlander said about the whole thing on Twitter:

I declined to speak with the @freep rep last night because of his unethical behavior in the past. I reached out to the @freep multiple times before the game to notify them why and to give them an opportunity to have someone else there. Ironically they didn't answer. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 22, 2019

The Astros lost Wednesday in Houston 2-1 to the Tigers. Despite the loss, Verlander pitched a complete game.



