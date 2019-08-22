Sports

This why Justin Verlander says he wouldn't allow a Detroit reporter to attend his media session

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros

HOUSTON - "Unethical behavior in the past," is the reason Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander gave for not speaking with a Detroit Free Press reporter after Wednesday's game.

 The Free Press reported that its beat reporter, who had covered the Tigers when Verlander played for them, was not allowed to attend the pitcher's media session after Wednesday's game.

This is what Verlander said about the whole thing on Twitter: 

The Astros lost Wednesday in Houston 2-1 to the Tigers. Despite the loss, Verlander pitched a complete game.
 

