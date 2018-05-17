This Fiesta Mart has Houston Astros logo as its soda centerpiece

HOUSTON - An epic soda display carving the Astros logo out of Fanta, Diet Coke, and Sprite containers is on display at a Fiesta Mart in Houston.

Reddit user almightyamar1 posted a photo of the massive display seen at the grocery near NRG on Kirby near Old Spanish Trail.

Fiesta grocery manager Roland Medrano told KPRC2 that four or five Coke representatives put up the logo display, which took anywhere from two to four hours.

The display will stay up until mid-June when soccer display will be installed.



