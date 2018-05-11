Sports

Things to know about the Astros floppy hat giveaway

Game giveaway for May 12

By Erica Young
HOUSTON - It may not be as coveted as the replica championship ring, but the fan promotion for Saturday's Astros game is getting a lot of buzz.

On the Astros website, it's described as a floppy summer hat. It's similar to the trendy beach hats that have been popular among women since last year. But instead of summer/beach messages on the brim, these hats have "Houston Astros" on it.

This producer is expecting a line of fans waiting before the game on Saturday (I will be one of them).

The Astros sent a few hats to KPRC 2 so our viewers could get an early look at them. Look at how stunning our Sophia Beausoleil looks modeling one of them!

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ASTROS FLOPPY HAT GIVEAWAY 

  • Must have ticket to May 12 game
  • First 10,000 fans to arrive will get the hat
  • Fans can start lining up at 8 a.m.
  • Presented by Houston Methodist
  • The hat is part of a special pair of Mother's Day weekend promotions. On Sunday, the giveaway is an Astros infinity scarf.

