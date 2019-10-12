These are the projected starters in the Astros-Yankees series

Getty Images

Here is a look at the projected lineups for the Astros-Yankees series:

Projected Lineups

Yankees: 1B DJÂ LeMahieu(.327, 26Â HRs, 102 RBIs), RF Aaron Judge (.272, 27, 55 in 102 games), CF Brett Gardner (.251, 28, 74), DH EdwinÂ EncarnaciÃ³n(.244, 34, 86 in 109 games for Mariners and Yankees), LFÂ GiancarloStanton (.288, 3, 13 in 18 games), 2BÂ GleyberTorres (.278, 38, 90), C GaryÂ SÃ¡nchez(.232, 34, 77 in 106 games), SSÂ DidiGregorius(.238, 16, 61 in 82 games), 3B GioÂ Urshela(.314, 21, 74 in 132 games).

Astros: CF George Springer (.292, 39, 96), LF Michael Brantley (.311, 22, 90, 40 2Bs), 2B JoseÂ Altuve(.298, 31, 74), 3B Alex Bregman (.296, 41, 112, 37 2Bs, 119 BBs, 122 runs), DH Yordan Ãlvarez (.313, 27, 78 in 87 games), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.298, 31, 104, 40 2Bs), SS Carlos Correa (.279, 21, 59 in 75 games), RF Josh Reddick (.275, 14, 56), C Robinson Chirinos (.238, 17, 58).

Starting Pitchers

Yankees: RH Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA), LH James Paxton (15-6, 3.82), RH Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50, 17 Ks, 12 IP in 3 starts), LH J.A. Happ (12-8, 4.91 in 30 starts and 1 relief appearance) or RH Chad Green (4-4, 4.17, 98 Ks in 69 innings overall; 0-1, 3.72, 32 Ks in 19 1/3 IP as opener).

Astros: RH Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 with Arizona and Houston), RH Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58, career-high 300 Ks, led majors with 223 IP), RH Gerrit Cole (20-5, AL-best 2.50, MLB-leading 326 Ks), RH Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95) or LH Wade Miley (14-6, 3.98).

Relievers

Yankees: LH Aroldis Chapman (3-2, 2.21 ERA, 37/42 saves, .182 BA against, 85 Ks in 57 IP), LH Zack Britton (3-1, 1.91, 3 saves, .179 BA against), RH Adam Ottavino (6-5, 1.90, 2 saves, .195 BA against, 88 Ks in 66 1/3 IP), RH Tommy Kahnle (3-2, 3.67, .199 BA against, 88 Ks in 61 1/3 IP), RH Chad Green (4-4, 4.17, 98 Ks in 69 IP), RH Jonathan Loaisiga (2-2, 4.55), LH J.A. Happ (12-8, 4.91 in 30 starts and 1 relief appearance), LH CC Sabathia (4-8, 4.95 in 22 starts and 1 relief appearance), LH Tyler Lyons (1-2, 6.39, 17 Ks, 12 2/3 IP in 14 games with Pirates and Yankees), RH Luis Cessa (2-1, 4.11).

Astros: RH Roberto Osuna (4-3, 2.63, 38/44 saves), RH Ryan Pressly (2-3, 2.32), RH Will Harris (4-1, 1.50), RH Chris Devenski (2-3, 4.83), RH Josh James (5-1, 4.70), RH Hector Rondon (3-2, 3.71), RH Brad Peacock (7-6, 4.12), RH Joe Smith (1-0, 1.80).

