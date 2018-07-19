These are the Houston Texans home game themes

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans cheers as DeAndre Hopkins #10 scores a 72 yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced their home game themes for the 2018 season.

The Texans home opener on Sept. 23 will be the Liberty White Out game, with the team wearing the white jersey, white pants combination.

The Texans-Cowboys Sunday Night Football game on KPRC2 will be the Pink Ribbon Day theme.

Battle Red Day will be Oct. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans will wear their Color Rush uniforms against the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 25.

The Salute to Service game will be against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on Nov. 26.

Deep Steel Sunday will be versus the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 2, Kids Day will be against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 9, and Fan Appreciation Day will be the last home game of the season as the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 30.

Below is the full home game calendar list:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Theme

Sat., Aug. 18 San Francisco 49ers 7 p.m. State of Football presented by Verizon

Thu., Aug. 30 Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m. Texans Care presented by Chevron

Sun., Sept. 23 New York Giants Noon Liberty White Out presented by BHP

Sun., Oct. 7 Dallas Cowboys 7:20 p.m. Pink Ribbon Day/NFL Crucial Catch presented by Kroger

Sun., Oct. 14 Buffalo Bills Noon Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton

Thu., Oct. 25 Miami Dolphins 7:20 p.m. Homecoming presented by Palais Royal

Mon., Nov. 26 Tennessee Titans 7:15 p.m. Salute to Service presented by Bud Light

Sun., Dec. 2 Cleveland Browns Noon Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai

Sun., Dec. 9 Indianapolis Colts Noon Kids Day – A Celebration of PLAY 60 presented by Texas Children’s Hospital

Sun., Dec. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Fan Appreciation Day

