What the Texans need to do to secure a win against the Jaguars

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Texans get their first taste of the NFL London experience as they take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

"Eye" on Watson

Deshaun Watson's eye is still swollen but improving. Important that the offensive line give him time to throw the ball. Watson has accounted for 21 touchdowns so far. Let Watson make plays with his arms and legs

Pressure Minshew

Jags QB Gardner Minshew is trying to keep the job with Nick Foles close to returning. Minshew can hurt you on the ground like he did at NRG and at times all season. Bring the pressure and force Minshew into mistakes.

O'Brien vs Marone

Coaching decisions are always a factor every week. O'Brien needs to stay aggressive in his play calling and give Watson chances to strike downfield. Clock management is also critical as is production in the red zone.

No Watt so who steps up?

With J.J. Watt out for the season the defense will be tested. Whitney Mercilus will be one Texan in the spotlight who has to step up. Mercilus is having a great season and now it's time to increase his production with Watt out. He will need help from the guys up front and in the secondary. Pass rush is key for the defense today. If they can't pressure Minshew or stop Leonard Fournette then it could be a long day in London.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.