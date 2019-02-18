The numbers behind James Harden's Case to Repeat as MVP

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets return to the court following the all-star break on Thursday when they play at the Los Angeles Lakers. That's when reigning NBA MVP James Harden will continue his remarkable season that includes his current streak of 31 straight games scoring 30 or more points.

Most importantly through that streak the Rockets have gone 21-10. That's a huge improvement from their 12-14 record prior to the start of his scoring tear.

Watch the video above from KPRC 2 Sports Sunday as Anchor/Reporter Adam Wexler breaks down the MVP race with some advanced statistics as Harden is being chased by the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thunder wing Paul George for the league's top individual award.

