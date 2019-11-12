The journey to a state championship begins across Texas

iStock/halbergman

Houston - It's not the march madness brackets we deal with each spring but the Texas high school football state brackets are the next best thing.

In Texas everything is bigger right? The road to a state championship is no different each November and December across the Lone Star State.

Most believe the fields are too saturated from Class 6A Division 1 on down to the small schools. That may be the case but once you are in the dance the dream is alive and well!

Thousands of teams field football teams from late August to early November and if you are a program that is given new life then you simply run with it and hope the six- week run does not end until right before Christmas.

This year we have the perennial powerhouse programs that are back again sporting perfect 10-0 records while the fields from big schools to the small ones are also littered with teams that punched their tickets despite below .500 records. Usually, there are also a few teams that squeaked in as a fourth team from a district despite only 1 or 2 wins. Forfeits from other programs usually open those doors.

Despite the questions it is time to move on and start this postseason push to Jerry World in Arlington when the Texas state champions are crowned in six weeks.

Locally, here are the top Class 6A games to watch in the first round this week.

6A Division 1

Spring (8-2) vs (6-4) The Woodlands at the new Planet Ford Stadium in Spring on Saturday at 2pm.

Katy (10-0) vs (8-2) Ridge Point at Legacy Stadium in Katy Friday night at 6:30pm

North Shore (9-1) vs (9-1) Pasadena Dobie at Galena Park ISD Stadium Friday 7pm

Dickinson (9-1) vs (8-2) Pearland at Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson Friday 7pm

Cy Fair (10-0) vs (7-3) Bellaire at Pridgeon Stadium Friday 7pm

FB Travis (10-) vs (9-1) Katy Tompkins at Mercer Stadium Thursday 7pm

6A DIVISION 2

Westfield (9-1) vs Klein Cain (6-4) at Planet Ford Stadium Friday 7pm

Humble (8-2) vs C.E. King (7-3) at Turner Stadium Saturday 2pm

Klein Collins (9-1) vs Spring Dekaney (6-4) at Klein Memorial Stadium Friday 7pm

