HOUSTON - The early season televised college football schedule has been released and a few Texas teams will be playing on national TV.

The Houston Cougars visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Texas A&M Aggies travel to play the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Texas Longhorns will host the LSU Tigers on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

