The BIG3 basketball season 2 kicks off in Houston Friday

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner and the founders of The BIG3 basketball league joined Wednesday for the season 2 kickoff announcement.

Turner joined BIG3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz and commissioner Clyde Drexler for what they are called an “exciting announcement.”

The BIG3 is a new 3-on-3 basketball league featuring some of the best to ever play professional basketball, including Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Amar’e Stoudemire, Baron Davis, Nate Robinson, Metta World Peace and many more.

Opening night of season 2 will kick off Friday in Houston at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.



