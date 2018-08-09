Texas Southern with positive outlook on upcoming season

HOUSTON - It's still the early stages of fall camp for the Texas Southern Tigers as they prepare for the 2018 season and they're making plans for an improved campaign.

Changes to the coaching staff and an interesting battle at quarterback bring the possibility for a more explosive offense in 2018.

Head coach Mike Haywood enters his third season with the Tigers. After a four win season in 2016, the team won two games last season. With a new offensive system in place, the team also expects their quarterback play to be much improved.

Senior Jay Christophe saw playing time last year for the Tigers, while graduate transfer Glen Cuiellette joined the program after throwing just one pass last season for Tulane

The competition has been good for both players and the team, each has tremendous respect for the other.

'The team understands that the best player is going to play," coach Haywood. "They see how they are evolving every day and what great leaders they are becoming."

"He pushes me to better and I push him to be better," Christophe said. "It's like a trickle-down effect, it's very contagious and you can tell that throughout the team."

Texas Southern opens the season at home on September 1st against UT Permian Basin.

