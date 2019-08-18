Texas Longhorn football star, former NFL player Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash, reports say

HOUSTON - Former University of Texas football star and NFL player Cedric Benson died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Austin, reports say, citing family members and friends.
Reports of the 36-year-old’s death circulated Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road on Saturday night.
The American-Statesman reported Benson and a passenger died in the crash.
KPRC is awaiting official confirmation from local officials.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.