Texas Longhorn football star, former NFL player Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash, reports say

Cedric Benson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on October 24, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

HOUSTON - Former University of Texas football star and NFL player Cedric Benson died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Austin, reports say, citing family members and friends.

Reports of the 36-year-old’s death circulated Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road on Saturday night.

The American-Statesman reported Benson and a passenger died in the crash.

KPRC is awaiting official confirmation from local officials.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle at ~5600 blk Mount Bonnell Rd; #ATCEMSMedics advising 4 total patients - 2 adult patients, ~30's Male & 30's Female declared Deceased On Scene & 2 adult patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be non-transports. Expect extended road closures. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 18, 2019

