Sports

Texas Longhorn football star, former NFL player Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash, reports say

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cedric Benson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on October 24, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

HOUSTON - Former University of Texas football star and NFL player Cedric Benson died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Austin, reports say, citing family members and friends.

Reports of the 36-year-old’s death circulated Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road on Saturday night.

The American-Statesman reported Benson and a passenger died in the crash. 

KPRC is awaiting official confirmation from local officials.


 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.