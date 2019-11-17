Texans vs Ravens, Watson vs Jackson, Numbers to know

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson & Lamar Jackson are the first two players in NFL history with 15+ pass TD, 5+ rush TD and a 100+ passer rating over their team's first nine games of a single season. How's that for a table-setter for Sunday's Houston Texans - Baltimore Ravens game.

They are the only two quarterbacks that have a passing grade and rushing grade (via Pro Football Focus) of 80.0 or higher.

The offenses for the Ravens and the Texans rank first and second overall (via PFF).

It's the matchup everyone wants to see. I'll let the numbers tell you why.

Watson: 18 passing touchdowns 107.1 rating; five rushing touchdowns

- No quarterback in the AFC has more touchdown passes (18) than Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

- His passer rating (107.1), yards per attempt (8.1) and completion percentage (70.2) all rank second in the AFC.

- Watson was sacked 18 times in the first four games. Houston went 2-2. Watson was sacked only seven times in the next five games. Houston went 4-1 in those games.

Jackson: 15 passing touchdowns, 101.7 rating

- His overall grade of 97.8 (via PFF) in the Week 10 win over the Bengals was the second-highest single-game grade of any quarterback since PFF began grading back in 2006.

- There have been 13 occurrences of a quarterback grading at 90.0 or higher in a single game this season and Jackson now owns three of those games.

- Jackson has 702 rushing yards which is already the 11th highest total for a quarterback in league history. He's on pace for 1,248 rushing yards - that total would shatter Michael Vick's NFL record of 1,039 rushing yards for a quarterback.

