Texans vote six team captains, including newcomer Tyrann Mathieu

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are hopeful that they can be a team that can make the jump from worst to first in their division in 2018. Much of that hope comes from the return of many key players from injury, but one prominent outsider added to the team, safety Tyrann Mathieu, is also expected to make a big impact.

Mathieu was among the six players elected captains for the team this season.

"I’m extremely grateful. I’m very fortunate to really come into a good situation, a good locker room, some great guys, great football players," Mathieu said Friday before the Texans 2018 season opener at the Patriots.

"I didn’t really have to do anything but really be myself and that’s all I’ve been trying to do since April. It’s been working out for me," Mathieu added.

"Obviously, with that comes a lot of responsibilities but I’m just looking forward to being a positive example throughout the season.”

Defensive end J.J. Watt, quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and linebacker Brian Peters were the other players voted as captains.

"He's a great guy, he's been a big addition to our team," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said of Mathieu.

"To just get here in April and be elected a captain says all you need to know about that guy."

Mathieu signed a one-year deal in free agency with the Texans after spending the first five years of his career in Arizona. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015 with the Cardinals.

The NFLPA also selected Mathieu as their Week 0 Community MVP for the work he's done with the Boys & Girls club in Houston.

“It’s a blessing. I’m extremely grateful to be voted," Mathieu said.

Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) is making a difference in the community, handing out 150 backpacks to kids at the Boys and Girls Club. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/TPRunBag6A — Alex Radow (@alexradow) August 28, 2018

"We try to do a lot of different things in the community, always trying to reach out, always trying to help. So, it’s definitely a good feeling.”



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.