HOUSTON - The Texans' uniforms have remained pretty much the same since the team joined the NFL in 2002.

The base colors of red, white and blue haven't changed and the helmet has remained virtually unchanged as well.

This season, Houston added a logo above the players' name on the back of the jersey.

The team posted this video to Twitter to announce the change.

The logo represents our team.

The logo represents our spirit.

It's on our helmet.

The logo represents our team.

The logo represents our spirit.

It's on our helmet.

Now it's on our back.

