Texans turn focus to Colts, hope to extend win streak to 10

HOUSTON - Following a 29-13 win over the Browns, the Texans are wasting no time celebrating as they were back at it Monday preparing for the Colts.

The last time the Texans faced the Colts was in Week 4, when they snagged their first win of the season. Houston started the season 0-3, but since then the team has reeled off a franchise record nine-game winning streak, and are in full control of the AFC South and sitting in third place in the AFC.

The Colts come to Houston looking not only for redemption from the Week 4 loss, but also looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 6-0 shutout loss on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Head coach Bill O’Brien knows it will be another tough test for his team.

“This will be a very, very challenging game for us. I’m glad were at home. I think our crowd has been great for us at home I’m glad about that. But other than that, we need to really start grinding for Indianapolis,” he said.

The Texans' defense has been lights out throughout the win streak, ranked third in the league in points allowed.

The defense has also been helpful in giving the ball back to the offense, and they are tied for third in the NFL with 10 fumble recoveries and tied for sixth with 12 interceptions.

The turnover differential may work in the Texans' favor against a Colts team, which is only plus-2 in the turnover/takeaway margin, compared to the Texans who are plus-8.

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson said it’s all about focusing on what the team can control.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about them it’s all about us. Regardless of how they come in, we have to have a great week of practice a great week of preparation. We’ve seen them once this year. They’re playing some good ball. Again, it’s all about what we do,” Jackson said.

Sunday’s matchup with the Colts is set for noon at NRG Stadium.

