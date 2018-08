Tight end Jordan Akins stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half against defensive back Robert Golden on August 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY - The Texans started the preseason with a 17-10 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Houston jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of TD tosses from Brandon Weeden to Jordan Akins in the first half.

The Texans held on despite Kansas City having the ball on the Texans' 1-yard line with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter.

