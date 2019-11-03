Texans to play against one of the most interesting players in the NFL

Getty Images

LONDON - It's not every week the Houston Texans play against one of the most interesting players in the NFL, and even rarer that they play overseas.

In London, in a de facto road game, the Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars who are far more attuned to England than any other NFL team. At the helm is one of the league's exciting young quarterbacks in Gardner Minshew.

Minshew's first start

He took over for the injured Nick Foles in week 1 and never looked back. Minshew threw for 213 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions against a far healthier Texans defense in Week 2. The Texans did hold the Jags to just 12 points and stuffed them at the goal line when it mattered.

Minshew since

He started as hot as any quarterback, throwing 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions so far this season and leading the Jaguars to a 4-4 record. Jacksonville traded away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but have also seen the emergence of wide receiver D.J. Chark. He has been one of the top receivers in the league and will be a problem for the Texans secondary.

Back at home

Speaking of the Texans secondary, they are missing 60% of the team's starters. Starting cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson and starting safety Tashaun Gipson are injured and back in Houston. Johnathan Joseph said he's "100%" but is coming off missing two of the past three games.

Justin Reid is the team's only truly healthy starting defensive back, and Reid missed a portion of training camp with a wrist injury. Newly acquired cornerback Gareon Conley will start for his second game with the Texans, despite being on the team for less than two weeks.

Cornell Armstrong is also likely to start. Jahleel Addae is the Texans third safety and has been a capable fill-in.

