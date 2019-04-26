Texans to introduce first-round draft pick Tytus Howard

A video board displays an image of Tytus Howard of Alabama State after he was chosen #23 overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will introduce 2019 No. 1 draft pick Tytus Howard during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The Texans chose offensive tackle Howard with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, hoping he can help protect banged-up quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was the just the second time Houston had selected an offensive lineman in the first round. The last was left tackle Duane Brown with the 26th pick in 2008.

Howard, who played at Alabama State, was a quarterback in high school before growing into his 6-foot-5, 322-pound frame. He has the versatility the Texans were looking for after starting at both right and left tackle in college. He was named to the SWAC All-Conference team last season after starting 10 games at right tackle.

