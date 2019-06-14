Texans return to Houston for 2019 training camp, to hold joint practices with Packers, Lions

A sign is seen at The Greenbrier on July 25, 2018, during 2018 Texans training camp.

HOUSTON - Training camp is back in Houston.

Texans training camp dates and times have been announced and the team will return to the Houston Methodist Training Center in 2019.

Last year, the team held training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

This year, the Texans will be back in the Texas heat on Kirby Drive, across the street from NRG Stadium.

Training camp starts on July 25 and goes through Aug. 17.

Six sessions will be open to the public: Aug. 1, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

The practices on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 will be joint practices with the Detroit Lions. All practices will start at about 9:10 a.m.

The Texans will also visit Green Bay to have joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, ahead of the team's first preseason game on Aug. 8.

Ticket and parking information will be released at a later date.

Here's the full schedule:

July 25: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

July 26: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

July 27: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

July 28: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

July 29: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

July 30: Players' day off

July 31: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 1: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 2: Players' day off

Aug. 3: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 4: Travel Day

Aug. 5: TBD - Don Hutson Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Aug. 6: TBD - Don Hutson Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Aug. 7: Walk-through

Aug. 8: Game at Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, 7 p.m.

Aug. 9: Players' day off

Aug. 10: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 11: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 12: 9:10 – 11:45 a.m. - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 13: Players' day offAug. 14: TBD - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 15: TBD - Houston Methodist Training Center

Aug. 16: Walk-through

Aug. 17: Game vs. Detroit Lions, NRG Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: Players' day off

