HOUSTON - The Houston Texans confirmed Tuesday they have agreed to part ways with special teams coach Larry Izzo.

The announcement was made just before noon.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is expected to make more staff changes.

LIVE: Bill O’Brien at the podium https://t.co/cKx6xZq9eA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 2, 2018

