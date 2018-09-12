Texans sign CB Shareece Wright

HOUSTON - With cornerback Kevin Johnson being placed on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion in a month, the Houston Texans depth at the position was already being tested. On Wednesday, head coach Bill O'Brien announced the team had signed veteran cornerback Shareece Wright.

Wright was in training camp with the Oakland Raiders before being waived just prior to the season. He spent the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills. New Texans general manager Brian Gaine was with Wright in Buffalo and Wright acknowledged that familiarity likely paved the way for him signing with the Texans.

"It helped, obviously," Wright said before his first practice. "He had a chance to take a look at me when I was in Buffalo, things like that always help."

Wright is now with his fifth team in five seasons, having spent the first four years of his career with San Diego through 2014 before moving on to San Francisco, Baltimore, Buffalo and then Oakland.

This will be Wright eight season in the NFL after being drafted in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Chargers.

Wright said he's played almost exclusively on the outside in his career and knows plenty about some of the veteran members of the Texans secondary like Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu.

"If you're in the NFL, you know who those guys are for sure, those are great players, proven players in this league," Wright said. "I respect them and they're great players. I'm excited to help them out."

Asked about what Wright brings to the Texans, O'Brien said, "Size, experience, he's got a lot of snaps in the league. All reports on him being a real good teammate, glad we were able to get him."

