Texans safety Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma

HOUSTON - Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, according to a statement from the team.

Hal received the preliminary diagnosis from a team physician and will seek further consultation with physicians at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. He will undergo testing and evaluation as well as discuss his treatment options.

“My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time. I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it," Hal said in a statement.

Hal was drafted by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 draft and played in 14 games during his rookie season.

He has started 38 games over the past three seasons for the Texans. He played college football at Vanderbilt University in Nashville after growing up in Louisiana.

Hal's teammate, offensive lineman David Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in June 2014.

In April 2017, Quessenberry rang the bell at the hospital, signifying he beat cancer.

Quessenberry made his NFL debut late last season.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma on Dec. 8, 2014. He was declared cancer-free before the 2015 season, in which he was one of the league's top defensive players.

Texans owner Bob McNair said he and his family would do anything necessary to help Hal.

Houston Texans S Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.#HopeAndLove



Full press release: https://t.co/k6oO4jVHqQ pic.twitter.com/d9AQiCwIA1 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 8, 2018

“We are saddened to learn of Andre’s diagnosis. Andre is tough and faithful and we believe he is prepared to win this fight. The McNair family as well as the entire Texans organization will continue to be there for him, love and support him, and pray for his recovery," McNair said.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien also provided his support.

“The news of Andre Hal’s diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family. Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude. We are confident that Andre’s resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team,” O'Brien said.

Hal and his family requested privacy.

Teammates reach out to support

Several team members reached out to offer their support.

J.J. Watt, Jeff Allen and Kyle Fuller tweeted about the news.

One of the best in the business in and off the field. A truly great man, teammate and friend. We’ll be with you every step of the way brother.@Drehal29 https://t.co/j78RjqDtbB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 8, 2018

Dre is one of the most positive and best teammates I’ve ever been around. He’s a man of God and strong in his faith, I know he’ll win this battle ???? https://t.co/Jk3yxDE0nL — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) June 8, 2018

Much love to the big bro Dre. We are behind you 1000% @Drehal29 — kyle fuller (@Cudi_K) June 8, 2018

