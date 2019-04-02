Texans safety Andre Hal announces retirement

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans secondary was already going to have a dramatically different look with the departures of Kareem Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu and Kevin Johnson, now add the departure of safety Andre Hal, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Hal played 5 seasons with the Texans after they drafted him in the 7th round of the 2014 NFL draft.

“When constructing a team, Andre Hal is the type of player you look for,” said Texans General Manager Brian Gaine. “His personal and football character as well as his team-first attitude were evident from the first day he stepped foot in our facility and was exemplified by his willingness to change positions and do what’s best for the team.

"We appreciate everything Andre has given to this organization over the last five years and we wish him all the best," Gaine added.

Thank you Houston pic.twitter.com/doc4ONMKRA — Andre Hal (@Drehal29) April 2, 2019

Last offseason in early June, Hal was diagnosed with hodgkins lymphoma.

After his cancer went into remission, he returned to practice and was elevated to the active roster in October and played in eight games.

“Andre Hal is the epitome of what it means to be a Houston Texans player. What he overcame last season is nothing short of incredible and is an inspiration to every single person in this building,” said Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien.

“Over the last five years, Andre’s leadership, infectious personality in the locker room and play-making skills on the field were instrumental to our success," O'Brien added.

"He’s what this place is all about. Although Andre will be missed, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in the next chapter of his life.”

He was tied for the team lead on interceptions with three.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.