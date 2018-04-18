Texans ready to learn 2018 schedule

HOUSTON - The NFL schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Texans already know which teams they will face, but the team doesn't know when the games will be played or in what order.

Houston will host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium this season.

The Texans will also visit the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Colts, Titans and Jaguars on the road.

The Patriots, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans and Bills were playoff teams last season.

Houston went 4-12 last season.

Here is a look at the Texans' preseason schedule (exact times and dates to be announced at a later date):

Week 1 (August 9-13) - at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 (August 16-20) - vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 (August 23-26) - at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 (August 30-31) - vs. Dallas Cowboys

