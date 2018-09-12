Texans ready to face former defensive coordinator

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans (0-1) take their first trip inside the AFC South when they play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It's a familiar foe, obviously, but also a familiar face running the show for the Titans with former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel in his first season as head coach.

Vrabel was on the Texans staff for the past four seasons, first as their linebackers coach, then last season as the team's defensive coordinator.

"I think he's a smart guy, he's been around the league a long time," Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said about Vrabel becoming a head coach. "He obviously played at a very high level. He has experience, he has knowledge. A lot of people probably saw it (him becoming a head coach) for awhile."

Vrabel had previously interviewed for the head coaching job with the 49ers the previous season before the Texans elevated him to defensive coordinator.

It's going to be an interesting matchup, we look forward to the challenge," outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. "He's very intelligent as a coach, definitely one of the best. He's going to find ways to attack us. He understands us inside and out."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.