Texans QB Deshaun Watson to replace Tom Brady at Pro Bowl

Deshaun Watson warms up before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will replace Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl.

Watson was originally named an alternate for Sunday’s game in Orlando, Florida. Now, he’ll join his teammates J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins, Benardrick McKinney and Lamar Miller for the game.

This will be Watson’s first Pro Bowl appearance. He logged 4,165 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 551 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.

This is the most Texans players elected to the Pro Bowl since 2012, and the 15th consecutive season that the Texans have had at least one player elected to the game.

Told you last week, when Luck replaced Rivers, you could bank on #Texans @deshaunwatson soon being named to the Pro Bowl. Tom Brady to the Super Bowl, so officially Watson will be making his 1st Pro Bowl appearance, replacing Brady. @KPRC2 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) January 21, 2019

