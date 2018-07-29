Texans put on pads for first time at camp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. - Day Three of 2018 training camp saw the Houston Texans don pads for the first time.

“Really today the big thing is to really play on your feet," said head coach Bill O'Brien. "No diving, no throwing guys to the ground. Just use good technique, good pad level, using your hands properly."

Saturday's workouts marked another session without any major injury.

Staying healthy is especially critical for third year wide receiver Will Fuller V, who told reporters after practice he's added about 15 pounds of muscle over the offseason.

Fuller appeared in only ten games last year due to injury, but believes a bulked up frame will aid in durability.

“Whatever it takes to help my team win. I know one of those things is just staying healthy," said the former first round pick. "So, putting on a couple pounds will help me with that."

The Texans return to the field Sunday morning before their first off day of camp on Monday.

