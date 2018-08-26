Texans projected initial 53-man roster

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have completed their first three preseason games. It's very unlikely any key starters will see action in the preseason finale on Thursday, August 30 vs Dallas, so it's time to lay out predictions for the team's final 53-man roster.
OFFENSE (26)
QB (2) - Watson, Weeden
RB (5) - L. Miller, Blue, Pope, Ervin, Prosch
WR (6) - Hopkins, W. Fuller, Ellington, B. Miller, Coutee, Coates
TE (3) - Griffin, Akins, Thomas
OL (10) - Davenport, Kelemete, Martin, Fulton, Henderson, Mancz, K. Fuller, Rankins, Lamm, Quessenberry
DEFENSE (24)
DL (5) - Watt, Reader, Covington, Dunn, Watkins
LB (10) - Clowney, Mercilus, McKinney, Cunningham, Cole, Scarlett, Ejiofor, Peters, Keyes, Kalambayi
CB (5) - Joseph, Johnson, Colvin, Bademosi, Chachere
S (4) - Mathieu, Jackson, Reid, Drummond
SPECIALISTS (3)
LS Weeks, P Lechler, K Fairbairn
PUP - D'Onta Foreman
Last cuts:
Blackson, Heath, Lengel, Slade, Smith, Decoud
Cutdowns must be made to set the 53-man active roster must by Saturday, September 1 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Claiming players off waivers ends Sunday, September 2 by 11:00 a.m. CT and practice squad signings begin Sunday, September 2, Noon CT.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.