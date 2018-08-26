Texans projected initial 53-man roster

Players meet with coaches at an open practice for the Houston Texans on Aug. 16, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have completed their first three preseason games. It's very unlikely any key starters will see action in the preseason finale on Thursday, August 30 vs Dallas, so it's time to lay out predictions for the team's final 53-man roster.

OFFENSE (26)

QB (2) - Watson, Weeden

RB (5) - L. Miller, Blue, Pope, Ervin, Prosch

WR (6) - Hopkins, W. Fuller, Ellington, B. Miller, Coutee, Coates

TE (3) - Griffin, Akins, Thomas

OL (10) - Davenport, Kelemete, Martin, Fulton, Henderson, Mancz, K. Fuller, Rankins, Lamm, Quessenberry

DEFENSE (24)

DL (5) - Watt, Reader, Covington, Dunn, Watkins

LB (10) - Clowney, Mercilus, McKinney, Cunningham, Cole, Scarlett, Ejiofor, Peters, Keyes, Kalambayi

CB (5) - Joseph, Johnson, Colvin, Bademosi, Chachere

S (4) - Mathieu, Jackson, Reid, Drummond

SPECIALISTS (3)

LS Weeks, P Lechler, K Fairbairn

PUP - D'Onta Foreman

Last cuts:

Blackson, Heath, Lengel, Slade, Smith, Decoud

Cutdowns must be made to set the 53-man active roster must by Saturday, September 1 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Claiming players off waivers ends Sunday, September 2 by 11:00 a.m. CT and practice squad signings begin Sunday, September 2, Noon CT.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.